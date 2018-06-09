Emergency crews respond to five-car pileup on I-10

PORT ALLEN - Crews responded to the scene of a crash involving five vehicles on I-10 Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 2:00 p.m. Saturday on I-10 East at mile marker 151 near LA 415.

Emergency officials directed traffic to pass on the shoulder while the right and left lanes were closed.

No word yet on reported injuries or what caused the accident.