Emergency crews respond to explosion at Central plant Monday morning

Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

CENTRAL - Authorities have spent nearly two hours trying to put out a fire at a plant in Central Monday.

The fire was reported at a plant owned by White Marlin Midstream on Rome Drive near Evergreen Energy Company before 10 o'clock Monday morning. A worker who answered the business' phone said the burning tank was used to hold water.

According to the Central Fire Department, the fire resulted from an explosion in a tank containing saltwater and hydrocarbon waste products. However, the cause of the explosion is still unknown.

No injuries were reported.

