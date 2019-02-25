Emergency crews respond to burning water container at Central plant

CENTRAL - Authorities have spent nearly two hours trying to put out a fire at a plant in Central Monday.

The fire was reported at a plant owned by White Marlin Midstream on Rome Drive near Evergreen Energy Company before 10 a.m. A worker who answered the business' phone said the burning tank was used to hold water.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control around 11:30 a.m.