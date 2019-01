Emergency crews rescue person stuck in drainage ditch

Photo: East Side Fire Department

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters along with officers from the Baton Rouge Police Department saved a person who was stuck in a drainage ditch.

The rescue took place around 11:22 p.m. Wednesday on I-12. The exact location wasn't provided. Photos from the scene were posted by the East Side Fire Department.

Authorities say the person in the vehicle sustained minor leg injuries.