Emergency crews in Ascension Parish responding to possible meth lab explosion on Kid Bourgeois Rd.

ST. AMANT - Emergency crews are responding to a building fire on the 4500 block of Kid Bourgeois Rd., off Stringer Bridge Rd.

Sources in the fire department told WBRZ that the fire may have been started by a small meth lab explosion.

The call came in around 7:15 Wednesday evening.

No injuries have been reported.

Details are limited at this time, a News Two crew is on the scene.