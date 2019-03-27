64°
Emergency crews in Ascension Parish responding to meth lab explosion on Kid Bourgeois Rd.
ST. AMANT - Emergency crews are responding to a meth lab explosion on the 4500 block of Kid Bourgeois Rd., off Stringer Bridge Rd.
The call came in around 7:15 Wednesday evening.
No injuries have been reported.
Details are limited at this time, a News Two crew is on the scene.
