Embattled Southern law professor wants to be compensated for filing questionable will

BATON ROUGE - At a court hearing Tuesday, Dorothy Jackson made it known that she wants to be paid for out-of-pocket expenses she incurred for filing a will that’s been called into question by the Investigative Unit.

Jackson claims she came out of pocket $1000 to file the will. The will Jackson filed using Southern University Elder Law Clinic would have benefited the Council on Aging Director, Tasha Clark Amar to the tune of over $100,000. All sides backed off the will after the Investigative Unit got involved.

Jackson currently remains on suspension from Southern University for what she did.

“It’s nonsense that she wants to be paid for filing a will that was invalid,” Helen Plummer’s grandson Dan Freeman said.

The Plummer family was supposed to resolve the issues in court Tuesday tied to the will, but it hit a snag with some attorneys still wanting to be paid for the work that they’ve done on the estate.

Another attorney who represented Tasha Clark Amar wants to reimbursed for $7,200. However, he would not provide the Plummer family with a copy of the bill, claiming it was attorney-client privilege. Judge Don Johnson ordered Joe Prokop to turn over redacted bills to the Plummer family and a full copy to the court which will be filed under seal.

All sides are due back in court in March.