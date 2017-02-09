Embattled Sen. Brown sends mailer, lawmakers consider expulsion

BATON ROUGE - State Sen. Dan Claitor of Baton Rouge is one of two state lawmakers working to have State Sen. Troy Brown removed from office after he pleaded no contest twice to domestic abuse charges over the last year.

Claitor, a Republican, and Sen. Sharon Hewitt, also a Republican, of Slidell will file a resolution seeking to kick Brown out of the Senate. Brown, a Democrat from Geismar, has refused to resign from the Senate.

The move to try and expel Brown could come Monday when the special session begins.

The Associated Press reported Claitor said he expect to have the twenty-six votes needed from the 39-member chamber to expel Brown. Brown is expected to fight any attempt at removing him from office.

This week, people shared mailers with WBRZ purportedly mailed by Brown to people in his district, apologizing for the scandal.

The mailer is titled "An Open Apology" and quotes biblical verses.

"I promise to redeem myself... and work as hard as I can to help every one of you," Brown wrote.

The return address is listed as a P.O. Box in Paincourtville and is the same address listed as Brown's business.

