Embattled attorney forfeits law license following WBRZ Investigative Unit reports

LIVINGSTON- Embattled attorney A. Wayne Stewart forfeited his law license last week, effectively resigning from the practice of law forever.



It comes days after the WBRZ Investigative Unit showed he attempted to solicit sex from a client in exchange for legal advice. It was captured on video by client Eladia Warren. Warren said she filmed Stewart on the advice of her friend who said Stewart attempted to solicit sex from her some years ago in exchange for free legal work.



"I'm thrilled," Warren said. "For someone who has abused their power for so long, I've gotten so many messages.... He won't be able to hurt another woman again."



Video Warren filmed showed she told Stewart 'no' at least 13 times. When questioned about it, he denied it was him.



"I pick and joke, but I don't do sex with clients," Stewart told WBRZ. "I don't do sex with anybody."



However, distinguishing factors in the video were enough to clearly show it was Stewart.



Last week, video obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit showed A. Wayne Stewart walking into the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board office. It's unclear what was discussed, but that was the first sign that things were not going well following our initial story that aired last Tuesday.



In a video recording of Stewart, he clearly crossed the line.



"Let me say this, and I don't mean it bragging," Stewart tells Warren. "I'm at a point where f****** money don't mean s***. I would ten times rather have a physical relationship than money."



Following the initial story WBRZ aired, at least seven more women came forward alleging inappropriate behavior by Stewart.



"I forgive him," Warren said. "That's for me. I hope he can fix himself a little. This was wrong, terribly wrong."



Warren said she is appreciative to everyone who reached out, and is grateful for their support.



"My supporters that stuck by me and didn't think this was a lie... Thank you," Warren said. "To WBRZ, thank you so much."



As part of forfeiting his license in Louisiana, Stewart's name will be entered into a national database that will prohibit him from practicing law anywhere in the nation.