Emails to lawmakers: Anger over removing Confederate statues

BATON ROUGE - One by one, the four Confederate-era monuments came down in New Orleans, removed because of outrage by those who saw reminders of slavery and white supremacy chiseled in their faces. But at least one Louisiana lawmaker who argued against protecting such statues found her inbox flooded with emails overwhelmingly in support of the monuments staying put.

The Associated Press obtained more than 100 emails through a public records request. They were sent last spring as New Orleans removed the monuments to Confederate President Jefferson Davis and others.

Confederate symbols have faced new scrutiny since a white supremacist killed nine African-Americans in a South Carolina church in 2015. The man had been photographed with Confederate battle flags.

Many of the Louisiana emails were sent to dozens of lawmakers. None used profanity or slurs.

One declared: "Cannibalizing cultural memory is not progress."