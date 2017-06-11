86°
Latest Weather Blog
Email to paper claims to be from fugitive Kentucky lawyer
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Someone claiming to be a Kentucky lawyer who disappeared a month before sentencing has contacted a newspaper spelling out proposed terms of his surrender.
Disability lawyer Eric C. Conn faces an outstanding FBI arrest warrant. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports terms received by email included that Conn not be charged with crimes related to fleeing.
Conn pleaded guilty in March to stealing from the federal government and bribing a judge. He's been ordered to pay the government tens of millions of dollars.
Conn's attorney, Scott White, told The Associated Press on Sunday he received an email with some of the same details and is convinced it was from his client.
The AP was unable to confirm whether the emails were from Conn. FBI spokesman David Habich says it's trying to locate him.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baseball weekend at LSU is sold out
-
Animal shelter full; in need of more adoptions
-
Suspect says he killed unlicensed massage therapist after she tried to steal...
-
Mobile homes no longer allowed on property in Livingston Parish
-
Texting woman seriously hurt after falling through hole in New Jersey sidewalk