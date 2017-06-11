86°
Email to paper claims to be from fugitive Kentucky lawyer

June 11, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: The Lexington Herald-Leader
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Someone claiming to be a Kentucky lawyer who disappeared a month before sentencing has contacted a newspaper spelling out proposed terms of his surrender.
  
Disability lawyer Eric C. Conn faces an outstanding FBI arrest warrant. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports terms received by email included that Conn not be charged with crimes related to fleeing.
  
Conn pleaded guilty in March to stealing from the federal government and bribing a judge. He's been ordered to pay the government tens of millions of dollars.
  
Conn's attorney, Scott White, told The Associated Press on Sunday he received an email with some of the same details and is convinced it was from his client.
  
The AP was unable to confirm whether the emails were from Conn. FBI spokesman David Habich says it's trying to locate him.

