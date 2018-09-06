Elusive runaway from juvie finally caught in Georgia

ATLANTA – A 16-year-old who has been able to elude authorities since his July escape from juvenile jail was captured in Georgia, authorities said Thursday.

Darreon Wilson was found at a house in Atlanta and will be returned to Baton Rouge, authorities said.

Wilson has managed to evade authorities since his escape.

Previously, his friends have been arrested as authorities tried to track him down. Agents thought they’d nabbed him during a manhunt through his neighborhood in early August, but he managed to escape.

Wilson was being held in juvenile custody for illegal carrying of weapons, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, and possession of stolen property. The 16-year-old managed to climb over a razor-wired fence and escape the East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Detention Facility in July. Officials said he was able to push his way through the double gates of the detention facility.

Department of Juvenile Services said an investigation shows employees were following detention center policies at the time of the juvenile's escape. An investigation is ongoing into the boy’s escape.

