Elton John's farewell tour coming to New Orleans, tickets on sale today

8 hours 12 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, February 02 2018 Feb 2, 2018 February 02, 2018 9:26 AM February 02, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Elton John website

NEW ORLEANS- After more than half a century on the road and an "unparalleled" career, Elton John has announced his final tour, according to his website.

"It's time to come off the road so I can fully embrace the next important chapter of my life," John said.

People can see "Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road" on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. here

