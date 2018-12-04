45°
Elm Pet Foods, others recall dog food over vitamin D
NEW YORK (AP) - Elm Pet Foods is the latest maker of dog food to issue a recall over elevated levels of vitamin D, which can cause kidney failure at high enough levels.
Similar recalls have been issued by ANF Inc., Sunshine Mills Inc., Natural Life Pet Products, and Nutrisca over the last month.
Elm and others urge consumers to either dispose of or return several types of chicken and chickpea recipe dog food. They also urge dog owners to contact their veterinarian if the food was eaten.
Symptoms of vitamin D toxicity include vomiting, weight loss, increased urination and excessive thirst.
Specific details on individual brands can be found here.
