Eligible voters encouraged to register before March election

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin wants to remind eligible voters to register to vote in the March 30 Municipal Primary Election.

The in person or by mail registration deadline is Wednesday, while the online deadline is March 9. According to a news release from the secretary's office, the deadlines are for citizens who have never registered to vote as well as those who would like to change their registration.

Residents can register to vote online, at a Registrar of Voters Office, while obtaining services at the Office of Motor Vehicles, public assistance agencies, public schools, colleges, libraries, or by mail. Those wishing to vote can use the GeauxVote app to access registration, ballot, and polling place information.

Early voting for the election is scheduled for March 16 through March 23 from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Polls will be closed Sunday, March 17. Click here for more information.