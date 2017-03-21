Elementary teacher suspended after photo appears to show her asleep in class

SLAUGHTER- An elementary school lab teacher at Slaughter Elementary was suspended Monday after a picture surfaced of her appearing to sleep in class.



East Feliciana School Superintendent, Carlos Sam said he was deeply troubled by the photo, and placed the employee on leave today.



"We immediately began an investigation, so I'm asking school administration and HR department to do a thorough investigation to see what the picture means," Sam said.



The picture shows the teacher, Susie Smith with her neck cocked back, her eyes closed, and students in the background. Sources say she was like that for a while before the picture was taken. According to Sam, the teacher believes the picture was taken on Thursday. That's when she recalled last wearing her snowflake shirt.



"We have an obligation to make sure our kids are properly supervised, and if they aren't, then it's my job to make sure we put people in place that can do that kind of work," Sam said."If those kids are not properly supervised, it puts us in harms way."



Sam said the teacher has been employed with the school system for 11 years and has no prior disciplinary history. He said all of that will be factored in when determining the consequences, after she appeared to be catching a nap in class.



Smith's suspension comes on the heels of another East Feliciana Teacher in trouble. Last week, Jaworski White, at East Feliciana Middle School was suspended for slapping a student. White was arrested for the alleged assault. With another black eye in less than a week, Sam said he wants people to know that employees in his district are hard working, and their efforts won't be diminished by a select few.



"I want to send a message that we can't come on the job and take a break of that nature if that's what happened," Sam said.



Right now, Sam said it's unclear how long the investigation will take. The consequences will be determined after that investigation is complete.