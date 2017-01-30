Elementary students in Port Allen to participate in NFL Saints camp

PORT ALLEN – Cohn Elementary students in Port Allen will get the opportunity to participate in the NFL New Orleans Saints/ Gatorade Junior Training Camp on Friday, Feb. 3.

The program targets third, fourth and fifth graders and focuses on getting more children playing the game of football, while influencing them to be better in the game of life, organizers say.

The program will also include the director of the program addressing topics of education, goal-setting, healthy life-styles and personal experiences before students begin the activities.

Two sessions of the program will be held on Friday, one from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and one from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.