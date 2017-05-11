Elementary school students donate money for EBRSO bulletproof vests

WALKER, La. - An unlikely crew is making a rather large donation to law enforcement Thursday, but their strong support started last month.

On March 23rd, a usually quiet, wooded Walker road turned into a sea of red, white, and blue.

Students and faculty from Levi Milton Elementary School took to Walker Road North to show their support of their teacher, Becky Anderson.

That was for the funeral procession of slain East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy Shawn Anderson. He was shot and killed while responding to a rape investigation days before.

Students and faculty held signs thanking Anderson for his service. Now, they are putting money back into law enforcement.

The Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation will accept a $4,000 donation from the school, made up of Pre-K through 5th graders. The funds will translate into bullet-proof vests for Sheriff's deputies.

Some of the vests will go to the Kleinpeter substation, where Lt. Anderson worked. A patch will also be stitched into the vests, showing where the funding came from to protect the deputies.

The main reason why Levi Milton Elementary came together to make this possible: to support Becky Anderson, wife of Lt. Shawn Anderson.