Electrical shortage causes apartment building fire

May 16, 2017 9:40 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE  - An electrical shortage caused a fire at an apartment complex that displaced 12 people.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters were called to the Magnolia Trace apartment complex on North Harrells Ferry just before 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Firefighters arrived to find a bathroom of one unit on fire. The fire extended into the attic above the bathroom before being brought under control. 

The fire was contained to the one until but the electricity was shut off to the entire four-plex as a precaution, according to BRFD.

The fire was brought under control around 7:10 p.m.

The manager of the apartment complex said 12 people were displaced as a result of the fire. The American Red Cross was called to assist those residents. 

