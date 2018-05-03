Electrical short sparks house fire in Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to reports of a house fire in a Baton Rouge neighborhood on Thursday.

The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Century Avenue.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on scene and found flames coming through the roof of the home. The fire quickly spread to the attic, but was brought under control within 15 minutes.

Crews were able to determine that the fire started from an electrical short in an outlet, which was in a rear bedroom of the home.

No injuries were reported.

The estimated damage to the home is valued at $45,000. Red Cross was called to assist.