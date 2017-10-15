89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Electrical malfunction sparks house fire on Oak Crest Drive

2 hours 32 minutes 25 seconds ago Sunday, October 15 2017 Oct 15, 2017 October 15, 2017 1:07 PM October 15, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a working house fire on Oak Crest Drive Sunday morning.

According to BRFD, the fire started in the 3100 block of Oak Crest Drive near Graham Drive around 10:40 a.m.

The fire was later determined to be caused by an electrical malfunction in the kitchen of the home, according to BRFD.

The fire was contained to the kitchen and portions of the attic above. The rest of the home received heavy smoke and heat damage.

Red Cross was called to assist the residents.

No injuries were reported.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days