Electrical malfunction sparks house fire on Oak Crest Drive

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a working house fire on Oak Crest Drive Sunday morning.

According to BRFD, the fire started in the 3100 block of Oak Crest Drive near Graham Drive around 10:40 a.m.

The fire was later determined to be caused by an electrical malfunction in the kitchen of the home, according to BRFD.

The fire was contained to the kitchen and portions of the attic above. The rest of the home received heavy smoke and heat damage.

Red Cross was called to assist the residents.

No injuries were reported.