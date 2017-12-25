Electrical issue sparks Christmas Day house fire on Galvez Street

BATON ROUGE - An electrical issue sparked a house fire on Galvez Street late Christmas day morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters were called to the house in the 2600 block of Galvez Street just after 11:15 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find fire coming from the back of the house. Everyone inside the home made it out safely, according to BRFD.

The fire started in the kitchen area of the house and caused heavy smoke and fire damage.

Red Cross was called out to assist the family.