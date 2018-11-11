63°
Electrical fire sparks in Pollard Pkwy. house overnight

Sunday, November 11 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An electrical fire sparked in a house on Pollard Pkwy. overnight.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire was reported around 11:17 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Pollard Pkwy.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the house. They say no one was home when the fire started.

Crews made their way to find the fire near the computer room, according to BRFD. The rest of the house received heavy smoke damage. BRFD says total damages to the house are estimated to be around $60,000.

