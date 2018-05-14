Electrical fire reported at Rush Ave. apartment building

BATON ROUGE- Firefighters responded to fire at an apartment complex Monday morning.

The fire was reported at 8:13 a.m. at a four-plex apartment building in the 8000 block of Rush Avenue. The first units on the scene arrived at 8:17 a.m. to find a smoldering fire in the attic, according to a release.

The fire was extinguished by 8:35 a.m. An investigator was called to the scene and the fire was determined to be electrical. The electricity was cut off in two units as a result of the fire, authorities say.

There were no injuries reported, but six adults and seven children might be displaced.

The Red Cross has been notified to assist.