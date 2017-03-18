59°
Electrical fire damages Baton Rouge duplex

1 hour 51 minutes 19 seconds ago March 17, 2017 Mar 17, 2017 Friday, March 17 2017 March 17, 2017 11:24 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - St. George firefighters have extinguished a blaze that caused significant damage to a duplex

St. George Fire Department responded to a fire in the 8000 block of Starwood Court around 8:15 p.m.

Firefighters say the electical fire began in the kitchen and ran up through the wall to the attic, where it did significant damage.

Residents from both units were displaced because of damage to electrical systems, as well as smoke and water damage.

There were no injuries, according to investigators.

The Red Cross has been called out to assist the affected residents.

