59°
Latest Weather Blog
Electrical fire damages Baton Rouge duplex
BATON ROUGE - St. George firefighters have extinguished a blaze that caused significant damage to a duplex
St. George Fire Department responded to a fire in the 8000 block of Starwood Court around 8:15 p.m.
Firefighters say the electical fire began in the kitchen and ran up through the wall to the attic, where it did significant damage.
Residents from both units were displaced because of damage to electrical systems, as well as smoke and water damage.
There were no injuries, according to investigators.
The Red Cross has been called out to assist the affected residents.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
60-year-old family business robbed for first time; police looking for suspect
-
Good Samaritans helped console LSU student who sought refuge after being kidnapped,...
-
Mother Nature putting a damper on parade painter's plans
-
Source reveals new details in LSU student abduction
-
Water company says fire hydrants off limits to firefighters