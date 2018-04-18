Electric Depot receives zoning permit for alcohol sales

BATON ROUGE - The City Council approved the zoning permit for alcohol sale at the old Entergy site near downtown Baton Rouge.

The Electric Depot is located on Government Street, and will serve as a mixed-use development which will include shopping, dining, businesses, and residential areas.

Baton Rouge's Redevelopment Authority approved this site in 2015.

Adam Ostrowe's business, Cajun Electric, sits directly in front of the historic site on Government Street and South 15th Street. Eight years ago, he opened his business and says they anticipated growth and transformation in this area.

"We've patiently waited seven years to see this evolve and we're really excited to see how it turns out," said Ostrowe .

This new development sits right outside of downtown. Councilwoman Tara Wicker says they are excited about the development, but she's concerned about the heavy concentration of alcohol in the community.

"We had a conversation about not rezoning this area as a CAB, which would allow for just the designation of a bar," said Wicker.

Wicker believes this new development will serve as a catalyst for more development along Government Street and surrounding areas.