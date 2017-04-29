Election Results: Louisiana votes on new state senator, other positions

Louisiana residents voted on a number of candidates and propositions in the state's municipal general election Saturday.

The election allowed for the voters in Louisiana to fill various municipal offices throughout the state that have gone to a runoff and to vote on propositions as called in certain parishes. In addition, a special primary election was called for the 2nd Senatorial District to fill a vacancy in the state legislature after Troy Brown's resignation earlier this year.

In the race for the seat in the second senatorial district, Democrat Warren Haran III led with 27 percent of the vote with his closest competitor being Democrat Edward Price with 22 percent of the vote.

Republican Raymond Crews won the race for State Representative in the eighth district over Republican Robert Hal Gatti, Jr. with 64 percent of the vote.

