Elected officials offer thoughts, prayers to family of slain Sheriff's deputy

BATON ROUGE - Elected officials from Louisiana have reached out to support the family of an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty late Saturday evening.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released the following statement Sunday afternoon:

"Today our hearts are breaking across this parish after such a needless loss of life. When someone who wears a uniform and vows to protect and serve is lost, we all mourn and recognize that this is a loss for our entire community and a very sad day in Baton Rouge.

The family of Sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Shawn Anderson should know that this community is united in expressing our deepest and most genuine prayers and condolences. Our community is united that this is unacceptable and we don't want it repeated. We must stop the violence.

Scripture guides us to act in a time of tragedy saying, "Comfort each other and edify one another, just as you also are doing."

Psalms also reminds us that, "God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble." We must turn our hearts to God as we seek solace and healing in losing an officer of the law in such a senseless manner.

My office will work diligently with law enforcement to assist in this ongoing investigation as appropriate. We recognize this is a very difficult time for our East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, which has lost a member of its law enforcement family. We express our deepest gratitude for their brave service, and assure them that Sgt. Anderson will always be remembered for his sacrifice to keep our community safe.

I'm calling for flags at all East Baton Rouge City Parish buildings to be flown at half-staff this week in honor of Sgt. Anderson. I'm also asking all of our citizens for your continued prayers, patience and thoughtfulness during this difficult time, as we are all in this together."

Acting United States Attorney Corey Amundson stated: “Our hearts and prayers are with the family and friends of the fallen deputy and all the brave men and women in law enforcement who risk their own safety every single day to protect the communities they serve. We will devote whatever federal law enforcement resources are necessary to ensure that justice is served.“

Rep. Cedric Richmond stated: “My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the fallen officer and the entire East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Our law enforcement officers willingly place themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe and when this level of tragedy occurs we all grieve the loss together. This officer was part of the fabric of the East Baton Rouge community and embodied the integrity, honesty, and character that the uniform represents. I am thankful for his service, his sacrifice, and offer my deepest condolences to his family and fellow officers during this most difficult time.”

Rep. C. Denise Marcelle stated: "It is with a broken heart that I express my sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and coworkers of Sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Shawn Anderson. This unfortunate and senseless incident hits our parish, city at the very core, during a time when we all are working tirelessly to build bridges between the community and those brave individuals like Sgt. Anderson who put their uniform on every day in an effort to protect and serve. Sgt. Anderson's untimely death has not come without acknowledgment from people all across our parish, city, state, and nation. His accomplishments, both as a member of law enforcement and as an individual speak very loudly and attest to who he was and how he lived his life."

Many officials also took to social media to express their thoughts and prayers.

Such a tragic event last night in Baton Rouge. Donna & I are praying for the family of the @EBRSheriff killed in the line of duty. - JBE — Gov John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 19, 2017

My heart and prayers are with the family of the EBR Sheriff killed in the line of duty last night ~Mayor Broome pic.twitter.com/lHDfNBqW2W — Sharon Weston Broome (@MayorBroome) March 19, 2017

Sending prayers to the fallen hero of the EBR Sheriff's office and their family. https://t.co/15TgkMzcmq — Rep. Garret Graves (@RepGarretGraves) March 19, 2017

Veronica and I are praying for the family of our slain EBR Sheriff Deputy. May God heal our community. — Rep. Ted James (@EdwardTedJames) March 19, 2017

More statements will be added to this story as they are issued.