Elderly woman found driving around town after being reported missing

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are searching for an 86-year-old Scotlandville woman.

UPDATE: The woman was found safe, driving around, by a police officer overnight.

Claryce Jordan Minor was last seen around 9:30 a.m. this morning driving a 1999 silver Lexus E300 bearing Louisiana License Tag HYS230.

Family members say they became worried when Minor didn't show up for a beauty salon appointment. She would have traveled south on Scenic Hwy to Walnut St.

Anyone with information on Minor's whereabouts is urged to contact BRPD or Crime Stoppers.