Elderly woman attacked, suspect facing battery charge
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a woman who allegedly walked up behind a victim and attacked her.
On January 5, authorities responded to the 2800 block of Plank Road in reference to a battery of a 61-year-old woman. The victim stated that she was standing on the sidewalk when she was attacked from behind by an unknown woman.
The victim said she was unable to defend herself due to her age.
During the investigation, police obtained video surveillance from a business across the street. The video collaborated with the victim's statement.
After interviewing witnesses, authorities learned the suspect went by the name "Goldie." It was later discovered her real name is Paulette Alford.
Alford is charged with simple battery of person with infirmities.
