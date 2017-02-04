Elderly man threatens wife with shotgun after refusing to take medication

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested an elderly man Saturday morning after he threatened to shoot his wife with a shotgun during a domestic dispute.

An officer arrived at a home on Azrock Ave. after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance involving a weapon. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who said her husband of 45 years was not taking his medicine and threatened her with a shotgun.

According to the victim, 74-year-old Jesse Howard threatened to shoot her and any of her "Mississippi family that came to his house."

Police arrested Howard and recovered the partially loaded shotgun in his closet. Howard admitted to the argument and was arrested without incident.

Howard faces one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.