Elderly man's truck veers off roadway, crashes into canal near Central Thruway

CENTRAL- Officials are responding to a vehicle trapped in a canal on the Central Thruway.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning on the Central Thruway over Beaver Bayou, north of Frenchtown Road.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says a 70-year-old was taken to the hospital after his truck ran off the roadway.

