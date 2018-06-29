93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Elderly man's home destroyed in Livingston Parish fire

DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials say the home of an elderly man in Livingston Parish burned down Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 1 o'clock in the 11000 block of Arnold Road in Denham Springs. Fire Chief James Wascom says the house was occupied by the 82-year-old homeowner and another person.

Multiple engines, along with several firefighters, were called to battle the blaze. Photos from the scene showed that little remained of the home by the time the fire was put out.

No serious injuries were reported, and Red Cross is being called to assist the residents.

The fire is still under investigation.

