Elderly man killed in Matthews Street house fire

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH- One person is dead after a house fire Wednesday morning.

A call for a fire in the 6000 block of Matthews Street came around 5 a.m. District 6 Fire, Central Fire and Baton Rouge Fire responded to the home. According to a release, the home was engulfed in flames. Deputies were called around 6:30 a.m.

Authorities say an elderly man, possibly in his 60s, was found deceased inside the home. Investigators say he was located in a rear bedroom.

It is believed that the fire started in the living room.

The home had not had utilities connected since at least 2016 and it is unknown whether there were working smoke detectors in the house, the release stated.

At the scene, neighbors told authorities that the man used candles to light the home.

Though the exact cause is undetermined at this time, investigators say it will likely be ruled accidental.