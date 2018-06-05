Latest Weather Blog
Elderly man killed after being ejected from vehicle during crash
ST. MARY PARISH- An 87-year-old man is dead after a crash in St. Mary Parish.
Shortly shortly after 11 a.m. Monday authorities were notified of a two-vehicle crash on LA 87 near Ache-Clement Road. According to a release from state police, the crash claimed the life of Lenis Clements.
The preliminary investigating showed that Clements was attempting to cross LA 87 when his vehicle was hit by a 2011 Nissan Altima driven by Kashonda Verrett.
Authorities say Clements was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead. Verrett was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
