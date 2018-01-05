30°
Elderly man fatally struck by multiple vehicles on US 190 in Lacombe

Friday, January 05 2018
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Google Maps

LACOMBE - Police say an 80-year-old man on the Northshore was standing in the middle of a roadway when he was fatally struck by several vehicles early Friday morning.

The incident was reported around 5:25 a.m. in near the intersection of US 190 and Mill Road.

According to Louisiana State Police, Joseph Ordone was standing in the westbound lane of Highway 190 in Lacombe when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle. Police say Ordone was then struck by several additional vehicles. He was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say Ordone was wearing dark clothing a the time of the crash. 

Impairment is not a suspected factor in the crash. The investigation is still ongoing.

