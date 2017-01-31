Elderly Livingston man sentenced for repeated indecent behavior with a juvenile

LIVINGSTON- A 69-year-old man was sentenced to 21 years in prison for three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

According to District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux, Otis Bedwell was found guilty in October 2016 of inappropriate sexual behavior with a 15-year-old boy who was doing yardwork on Bedwell's property. The victim revealed incidents to police during a forensic interview in which he told them that Bedwell offered him $20 to keep the encounter a secret.

During the trial, evidence revealed that Bedwell had previously been convicted of two sexual offenses in the 1980s and 90s, leaving behind a string of teenage male victims.

Bedwell was given the maximum sentence due to his prior sexual offenses. He was sentenced to seven years for each count of indecent behavior with a juvenile to run consecutively, totaling 21 years to serve with the department of corrections.