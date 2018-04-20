Elayn Hunt officer arrested after alleged sexual relationship with inmate

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Public Safety and Corrections charged a corrections officer with sexual battery, after receiving a tip that she was having sex with an offender.

Officials said 28-year-old Sirrena Martin was charged with sexual battery, malfeasance in office, and introduction of contraband into a penal institution. Martin allegedly had sex with an offender on multiple occasions. She also brought the inmate a cell phone, according to officials.

A fellow officer reported the incident to administration Friday, and the Department of Public Safety and Corrections immediately began an investigation. Officials said Martin admitted to the crimes, and she was fired following her arrest.

Martin began her career as a correctional officer on July 31, 2017, according to officials. They said she met or exceeded all requirements to be hired as a corrections officer, including a criminal background check.