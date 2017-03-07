Latest Weather Blog
Elayn Hunt Correctional cadet booked for trying to smuggle drugs, phones
BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections fired a corrections cadet for trying to smuggle drugs and cellphones into the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.
St. Gabriel Police detectives arrested 29-year-old Jomar Jackson with felony introduction of contraband.
Jackson tried to avoid a routine search of the corrections officers on Tuesday morning when officers stopped him and found four packs of synthetic marijuana and two cellphones inside his lunch box. According to the department of corrections, Jackson stuffed the contraband inside two Pringles cans.
Jackson has been a corrections cadet since Oct. 1. According to the Department of Corrections, due to Jackson being a probationary employee, Civil Service rules allow for immediate termination of employment.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Homeowners look for private road maintenance solution
-
More charges for contractor accused of scamming flood victims
-
Fundraiser hopes to provide new home for Devon Gales' family
-
Interstate detour this weekend on I-10 east near Sorrento
-
State blames clerical error for not locating warehouse permits