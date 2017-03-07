Elayn Hunt Correctional cadet booked for trying to smuggle drugs, phones

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections fired a corrections cadet for trying to smuggle drugs and cellphones into the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.

St. Gabriel Police detectives arrested 29-year-old Jomar Jackson with felony introduction of contraband.

Jackson tried to avoid a routine search of the corrections officers on Tuesday morning when officers stopped him and found four packs of synthetic marijuana and two cellphones inside his lunch box. According to the department of corrections, Jackson stuffed the contraband inside two Pringles cans.

Jackson has been a corrections cadet since Oct. 1. According to the Department of Corrections, due to Jackson being a probationary employee, Civil Service rules allow for immediate termination of employment.