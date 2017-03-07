78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Elayn Hunt Correctional cadet booked for trying to smuggle drugs, phones

1 hour 37 minutes 45 seconds ago March 07, 2017 Mar 7, 2017 Tuesday, March 07 2017 March 07, 2017 11:54 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections fired a corrections cadet for trying to smuggle drugs and cellphones into the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.

St. Gabriel Police detectives arrested 29-year-old Jomar Jackson with felony introduction of contraband.

Jackson tried to avoid a routine search of the corrections officers on Tuesday morning when officers stopped him and found four packs of synthetic marijuana and two cellphones inside his lunch box. According to the department of corrections, Jackson stuffed the contraband inside two Pringles cans.

Jackson has been a corrections cadet since Oct. 1. According to the Department of Corrections, due to Jackson being a probationary employee, Civil Service rules allow for immediate termination of employment.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days