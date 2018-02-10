Elayn Hunt cadet arrested on sexual battery charges

ST. GABRIEL - Detectives have arrested a former Elayn Hunt Correctional Center cadet, accusing her of inappropriately touching an offender, the Department of Corrections told WBRZ.



32-year-old Krystal Binder, of Walker, allegedly touched one offender, and another offender inappropriately touched her while on duty at the prison Thursday night, according to officials. Binder was charged with sexual battery.



Officials said security cameras caught the alleged incident, and Binder admitted to the crime. The Department of Corrections said officials immediately alerted St. Gabriel Police detectives, who then began an investigation.



Department of Corrections officials said they plan to ask the district attorney to add malfeasance in office charges.



Binder began her career as a corrections cadet in August, according to officials. She was on a probation appointment, which was immediately terminated. Officials said Binder met or exceeded all requirements to be hired as a corrections cadet, including a criminal background check.