El Chapo will be tried in the US in April 2018

NEW YORK - A federal judge in New York City has set an April 2018 trial date for Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.



Guzman answered judge's questions through an interpreter Friday. He spent half the hearing looking across the courtroom at his wife, who smiled and waved to him as she entered.



Defense lawyers complained that glass separated them from the defendant during their meetings, hindering communications. The judge said the matter will be investigated.



The defendant escaped from prison in Mexico twice. One escape involved a milelong tunnel connected to the shower in his cell.



Guzman was brought to the U.S. in January to face charges that he oversaw a multibillion-dollar international drug trafficking operation responsible for murders and kidnappings.