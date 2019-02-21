61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
El Chapo's sons indicted on drug conspiracy charges

Thursday, February 21 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Two sons of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges.
  
The Justice Department says Joaquin Guzman Lopez and Ovidio Guzman Lopez were charged in a case unsealed in Washington last week.
  
Prosecutors allege the two brothers conspired to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana in the U.S. for more than a decade.
  
They are both believed to be living in Mexico and remain fugitives.
  
Their father was convicted earlier this month on drug and conspiracy charges after a three-month trial in New York. The offenses could put him behind bars for the rest of his life.
  
His lawyers raised concerns of potential juror misconduct after a juror told Vice News that several members of the panel looked at media coverage of the case.
