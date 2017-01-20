El Chapo back in the US

Image via ABC7

NEW YORK - Notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is in a U.S. courthouse, two decades after he was first sought by federal authorities. The convicted leader of the Sinaloa cartel was brought into a Brooklyn, New York, courthouse today to await his appearance before a federal judge. An indictment charges Guzman with running a massive drug trafficking operation that laundered billions of dollars and oversaw murders and kidnappings. His lawyer says his extradition yesterday from Mexico was politically motivated.