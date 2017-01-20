66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

El Chapo back in the US

1 hour 52 minutes 32 seconds ago January 20, 2017 Jan 20, 2017 Friday, January 20 2017 January 20, 2017 8:04 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
Image via ABC7

NEW YORK - Notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is in a U.S. courthouse, two decades after he was first sought by federal authorities. The convicted leader of the Sinaloa cartel was brought into a Brooklyn, New York, courthouse today to await his appearance before a federal judge. An indictment charges Guzman with running a massive drug trafficking operation that laundered billions of dollars and oversaw murders and kidnappings. His lawyer says his extradition yesterday from Mexico was politically motivated.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days