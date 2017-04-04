Eight arrested for burglaries, drugs in Tangipahoa Parish

PONCHATOULA - Eight people have been arrested in an investigation into multiple home burglaries in Tangipahoa Parish last week.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the suspects were arrested after three burglaries were reported on Beach Road on Mar. 27. Deputies say several firearms were reported stolen.

Investigators later received information leading to the arrest of eight individuals for burglary and drug charges.

Deputies announced the arrests of the following individuals Monday:

Eva Schubert, 38, of Hammond was charged with a failure to appear warrant and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Christa Maggert, 34, of Madisonville was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven Pierre, 31, of Folsom was charged with four counts of failure to appear warrants and three counts of residential burglary.

Joseph Lucas, 34, of Ponchatoula was charged with three counts of residential burglary, possession of stolen firearms, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Thompson, 32, of Amite was charged with three counts of residential burglary, possession of stolen firearms, possession of a weapon while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kaitlan Martin, 20, of Mississippi was charged with possession of stolen firearms, possession of a weapon while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kristina Sharp, 30, of Hammond was charged with being a fugitive from Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

An eighth suspect, 26-year-old Devin Powell of Robert was arrested Monday afternoon. Several tips led officers to Powell's home, where he attempted to run from officers on foot.

While he was running away, Powell attempted to unsheathe a large machete, but a K-9 unit apprehended Powell before he could remove the weapon.

Powell was subsequently charged with three counts of Simple Burglary, two counts of Theft of Firearms, three counts Convicted Felon in Possession, Resisting arrest, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with the intent to Distribute Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Attempted Murder of a Police Dog.