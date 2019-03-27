54°
EFSO K-9 sniffs out big drug bust in Zachary

Wednesday, March 27 2019
ZACHARY - A routine traffic stop in Zachary turned into a big drug bust thanks to a Sheriff's Office K-9.

Zachary Police Officer Daulton Rainwater noticed that a driver in a parking lot exited his vehicle with $8000 dollars in his pocket. The driver identified himself as Dimitry Johnson. Officer Rainwater noticed Johnson was nervous and called in East Feliciana Parish Deputy Cullen Wilson and his K-9 partner, Spike, to perform a "free air sniff" after Johnson refused a request to search the vehicle.

After a quick search, K-9 Spike found a black bag under the hood of the vehicle containing approximately 71 grams of crack cocaine and cocaine. Officers also found Marijuana, an assortment of pills, as well as a digital scale.

Johnson was arrested for several drug charges including Distribution of a Schedule Two Drug.

