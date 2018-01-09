Effort to kill spider with torch causes apartment fire

Photo: WBIR-TV

REDDING, CA- An attempt to torch a large spider at a California apartment is forcing residents to move out.

Fire officials say one of the men who lives in the apartment found the spider in an upstairs bedroom. In an effort to kill it, the resident set the arachnid ablaze with a torch lighter.

The burning spider scurried to a mattress, which quickly caught fire and spread to the window curtains.

"It was a large wolf spider," the man's caregiver said.

The residents tried to put the fire out with a garden hose, but were unsuccessful. Firefighters were called and brought the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Officials say the blaze caused about $11,000 in damage.

With the exception of the wolf spider, all residents were able to escape the burning building without any injuries.

The residents are in need of another place to live, as their unit is now uninhabitable. Hopefully their new home will be spider-free.