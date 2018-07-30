Effort to end Louisiana split-jury law gets bipartisan push

80°
Monday, July 30 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image
BATON ROUGE (AP) - A bipartisan coalition is working to win voter support for a proposal ending a Jim Crow-era law that allows split juries to convict people of serious felony crimes.
  
Voters will decide the fate of the constitutional change on the Nov. 6 ballot.
  
Currently, serious felony trials in Louisiana, including some murder cases, can be resolved when 10 out of 12 jurors agree on a person's guilt. Louisiana's one of only two states that allow non-unanimous verdicts in felony cases.
  
Former Grant Parish District Attorney Ed Tarpley said Monday that organizations across the political spectrum, from conservative and religious groups to liberal activists, plan a coordinated effort to pass the unanimous jury provision.
  
Tarpley says the groups will finance a digital media campaign and other efforts to back Constitutional Amendment 2.
