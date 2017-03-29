Edwards unveils long-awaited tax plan for upcoming session

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards is pushing significant changes that would shift more of the state tax burden to businesses, lessen sales taxes and raise hundreds of millions for next year's budget.



The tax package unveiled Wednesday would replace $1.3 million in temporary taxes set to expire in mid-2018, while also raising another $400 million annually, according to estimates provided by the governor's office.



Edwards says the effort is aimed at stabilizing state finances, ending continued cycles of deficits and raising new money for state priorities.



The tax package release came fewer than two weeks before lawmakers open their legislative session April 10.



The centerpiece of the package is a new tax on gross receipts, called a Commercial Activity Tax, estimated to raise up to $900 million a year from businesses.