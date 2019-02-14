Edwards trip to Israel cost $100,000

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration spent over $100,000 on a seven-day trip to Israel that involved meetings with Israeli leaders, cyber-security experts, and other activities.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the cost of the trip from public records. The newspaper reports that $61,000 of the cost was associated with providing security to the governor while he was traveling. That included the cost of bringing the governor's state police security detail to Israel and money paid a private Israeli security firm to provide additional protection.

Edwards met with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and had meetings with the Israel Defense Forces. Edwards and the delegation took several business meetings focused on cybersecurity and resource management.