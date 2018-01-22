61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Edwards to unveil worst-case scenario Louisiana budget

3 hours 46 minutes 22 seconds ago Sunday, January 21 2018 Jan 21, 2018 January 21, 2018 10:19 PM January 21, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE- Gov. John Bel Edwards is readying to unveil his worst-case scenario budget, which assumes lawmakers will refuse to replace $1 billion in expiring sales taxes and force widespread slashing across state government.

The Democrat warned the proposal would be devastating to Louisiana residents. He presents it to the Legislature's joint budget committee Monday.

Edwards is required to submit a plan for the budget year starting July 1 that only accounts for the dollars expected to be available. The proposal won't include expiring sales taxes Edwards wants replaced with other taxes.

He's said cuts would balloon to $2.8 billion with lost federal matching dollars.

Public college campuses, the TOPS tuition program and safety-net health care programs are expected to face deep reductions.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days