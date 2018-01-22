Edwards to unveil worst-case scenario Louisiana budget

BATON ROUGE- Gov. John Bel Edwards is readying to unveil his worst-case scenario budget, which assumes lawmakers will refuse to replace $1 billion in expiring sales taxes and force widespread slashing across state government.

The Democrat warned the proposal would be devastating to Louisiana residents. He presents it to the Legislature's joint budget committee Monday.

Edwards is required to submit a plan for the budget year starting July 1 that only accounts for the dollars expected to be available. The proposal won't include expiring sales taxes Edwards wants replaced with other taxes.

He's said cuts would balloon to $2.8 billion with lost federal matching dollars.

Public college campuses, the TOPS tuition program and safety-net health care programs are expected to face deep reductions.